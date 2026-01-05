Serhiy Kyslytsia appointed the First Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree appointing Serhiy Kyslytsa as First Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (OP).

The relevant document was published on the OPʼs website.

Prior to that, Kyslytsia held the position of First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and worked for a long time in the United States. According to Zelensky, his appointment should strengthen Ukraineʼs work with international partners.

The decree was signed on January 5.

Since January 2, the Presidentʼs Office has been headed by Kyrylo Budanov, who was previously the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (now the GUR is headed by the former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivashchenko). He replaced Andriy Yermak in this position, who was dismissed on November 28.

Zelensky offered Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal the position of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy. In return, the position of Defense Minister will be given to the current Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

