Zelensky offered Shmyhal the position of the Minister of Energy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed appointing current Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal to the position of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy.

The president reported this following the meeting with Shmyhal.

Zelensky thanked Shmyhal for his systematic work in the Ministry of Defense and emphasized that such an approach is now necessary for the energy sector. According to him, this is important for the rapid restoration of energy infrastructure after Russian strikes and the stable development of energy for the countryʼs needs.

The President also noted that he had held consultations with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and was counting on the support of parliament in appointing Shmyhal to a new position.

On January 2, Zelensky signed decrees appointing Kyrylo Budanov as head of the Presidentʼs Office, and Oleh Ivashchenko as head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense.

The President noted that Ivashchenko will head the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. In addition, he reported the replacement of the head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. The new candidate will be presented by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko. At the same time, the current head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko will continue to work in the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Later that day, the president reported that he had offered the head of the Ministry of Digital Affairs Mykhailo Fedorov to the head the Ministry of Defense, and Denys Shmyhal to take on another area of work, without disclosing details.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.