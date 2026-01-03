News

Zelensky offered Shmyhal the position of the Minister of Energy

Yuliia Zavadska
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed appointing current Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal to the position of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy.

The president reported this following the meeting with Shmyhal.

Zelensky thanked Shmyhal for his systematic work in the Ministry of Defense and emphasized that such an approach is now necessary for the energy sector. According to him, this is important for the rapid restoration of energy infrastructure after Russian strikes and the stable development of energy for the countryʼs needs.

The President also noted that he had held consultations with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and was counting on the support of parliament in appointing Shmyhal to a new position.

