Serhiy Kyslytsia will become the Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office

Diplomat and negotiator Serhiy Kyslytsia will be the first deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP).

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kyslytsia will continue her work in the negotiation process, the president added. Currently, Kyslytsia is the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. There is no decree on Kyslytsiaʼs new appointment on the OP website yet.

Kyslytsia has 30 years of experience as a diplomat. From 2020 to 2025, he was the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, and before that, he was Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Since January 2, the Presidentʼs Office has been headed by Kyrylo Budanov, who was previously the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (now the GUR is headed by the former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivashchenko). He replaced Andriy Yermak in this position, who was dismissed on November 28.

The official reason for Yermakʼs resignation was never given, but he was searched the same day. The Financial Timesʼ Kyiv correspondent Christopher Miller wrote that the searches were related to the Midas investigation, a corruption case at “Energoatom”. Earlier, the MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak claimed that Yermak appeared on the “Mindich recordings” under the code name “Ali Baba”.

