Valerii Vavryniuk will be the interim head of the State Border Service of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree appointing Valerii Vavryniuk as acting head of the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU).

On October 20, 2025, Vavryniuk was appointed the First Deputy Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. Prior to that, he was the Head of the Eastern Regional Department, and since 2023, the Head of the Western Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Serhiy Deyneko from the post of head of the State Border Service of Ukraine, another decree states. He will now be an advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Zelenskyʼs personnel changes

President Volodymyr Zelensky began the year by reshuffling Ukraineʼs leadership. He first announced that, effective January 2, the Office of the President would be headed by Kyrylo Budanov, who was previously head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (now GUR is headed by former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivashchenko). He replaced Andriy Yermak, who was dismissed on November 28.

Now, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia will become Budanovʼs first deputy in the Presidential Administration. Zelensky has offered Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal the position of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy. In return, the current Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov will receive the position of Defense Minister.

On the eve of the meeting, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported the change of the head of the State Border Service of Ukraine. According to Zelensky, under the leadership of Deyneko, the State Border Service of Ukraine "has come a long way in development and strengthening", but there is a need to change approaches to the work of the Service.

