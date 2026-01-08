Zelensky appointed new heads of Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi Regional Administrations

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees on the appointment of new heads of the Chernivtsi, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Vinnytsia Regional State Administrations.

This is stated in Decrees No. 31/2026, No. 32/2026, No. 33/2026, No. 34/2026, No. 35/2026, No. 36/2026, No. 37/2026 and No. 38/2026.

Ruslan Osypenko was appointed head of the Chernivtsi Regional State Administration. Instead, Ruslan Zaparyanyuk was dismissed by another decree. Also, instead of Vladyslav Hayvanenko, Oleksandr Hanzha will now be the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration.

The new head of the Poltava Regional State Administration will be Vitaliy Dyakivnych, and the head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration will be Natalya Zabolotna. Decrees on the dismissal of the former heads of these administrations have not yet appeared.

The website also published a document dismissing Vyacheslav Nehoda, the head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration. It is not yet known who will replace him.

Zelenskyʼs personnel changes

President Volodymyr Zelensky began the year by reshuffling Ukraineʼs leadership. He first announced that, effective January 2, the Office of the President would be headed by Kyrylo Budanov, who was previously head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (now GUR is headed by former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivashchenko). He replaced Andriy Yermak, who was dismissed on November 28.

Now, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia will become Budanovʼs first deputy in the Presidential Administration. Zelenskyy has offered Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal the position of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy. In return, the current Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov will receive the position of Defense Minister.

On the eve of the meeting, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported the change of the head of the State Border Service of Ukraine. According to Zelensky, under the leadership of Serhiy Deyneko, the State Border Service of Ukraine "has come a long way in development and strengthening", but there is a need to change approaches to the work of the Service.

On January 4, Zelensky signed a decree appointing Valeriy Vavryniuk as the acting head of the State Border Service of Ukraine.

On January 5, Serhiy Kyslytsia was appointed First Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. On the same day, Vasyl Malyuk reported that he was resigning from the post of the head of the Security Service of Ukraine. He will now be replaced by Yevhen Khmara.

