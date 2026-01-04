Former head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Serhiy Deyneko will become the Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs

Former head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Serhiy Deyneko was appointed advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

He stated that in his new position at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, he expects expert support from Deyneko, advice based on combat experience, and participation in developing solutions in the field of state border security.

"I appreciate both General Deynekoʼs managerial experience, gained over more than six years as head of the State Border Guard Service, and his combat achievements," Klymenko added.

In addition, Deyneko decided to continue his military service, remaining an advisor. After a "short rehabilitation", he will be appointed commander of a combat unit of the State Border Guard Service.

Lieutenant General Serhiy Deyneko has been the head of the State Border Service of Ukraine since 2019. He participated in hostilities in eastern Ukraine. For this, he received the medal "For Military Service" and the presidential award "For Participation in the Anti-Terrorist Operation”.

On the eve of the meeting, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported the change of the head of the State Border Service of Ukraine. According to Zelensky, under the leadership of Deyneko, the State Border Service of Ukraine "has come a long way in development and strengthening", but there is a need to change approaches to the work of the Service.

In the near future, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Klymenko is expected to present candidates to replace the head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

