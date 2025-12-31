Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: NABU and SAPO completed the investigation into Chernyshov and five other defendants

NABU and SAPO have completed the investigation into the case of the former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and five other defendants. They are suspected of abuse of office and taking bribes.

NABU writes about this.

NABU is not naming names, but one of the suspects is believed to be Deputy Prime Minister for National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov, who previously served as Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, one of the capitalʼs developers wanted to illegally obtain a land plot in Kyiv for residential development. To do this, he turned to the leadership of the Ministry of Regional Development. The minister, the state secretary of the department, the advisor and the director of the state enterprise helped create a scheme for transferring the land to this state enterprise.

After that, the state-owned enterprise concluded investment agreements with the "right" construction company. Under the terms of the agreements, the developer was supposed to transfer a part of the apartments to the state — depending on the value of the land. But the land and buildings on it were valued almost five times cheaper than the market price. Because of this, the state could lose real estate worth more than a billion hryvnias.

The investigation also found that the developer "repaid" the minister and other participants in the scheme for their help with large discounts on apartments in already built residential complexes. A square meter cost them from UAH 1 000 to 8 000, while the market price was almost UAH 30 000.

The total amount of such benefits for the minister exceeded UAH 14.5 million. The scheme failed to be implemented — NABU and SAPO managed to seize this plot. The court seized most of the apartments obtained under this scheme.

Chernyshov is also suspected of abuse of office and taking bribes, building estates worth tens of millions of hryvnias in Kozyn, and in the “Energoatom” case.