Deputy Prosecutor of SAPO Synyuk resigned at his own request (UPD)

Deputy Prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) Andriy Synyuk resigned at his own request.

He reported this to Babel.

Synyuk also said that an internal investigation is ongoing. At the same time, he denied that he was searched.

According to the former deputy, he decided to leave SAPO before the official investigation was completed in order to avoid speculation about his influence on the course and outcome of the case.

Later, SAPO confirmed that Deputy Prosecutor Andriy Synyuk resigned of his own free will on November 14. The prosecutorʼs office noted that the head of SAPO does not have the authority to unilaterally dismiss his deputies — only the Prosecutor General can do this.

At the same time, a pre-trial investigation into a possible leak of restricted information is ongoing at NABU. An internal investigation is also being conducted at SAPO itself.

In November, Babel suggested that Andriy Synyuk was the person involved in the NABUʼs “Midas” operation. However, prosecutors never named him, only specifying that since October 26, 2025, "one of the heads of the prosecutorʼs office" had been reporting on the facts of the pre-trial investigation in this case.

Later, Ukrainska Pravda published videos of Synyuk meeting with lawyer Oleksiy Meniv. And he visits the house where Mindich lives. Synyuk himself, in his comment to UP, noted that he did not know that Tymur Mindych had an apartment in this house.

According to him, his friend Meniv lives there. Synyuk says that Meniv himself contacted the UP journalist to provide a lease agreement, but he was ignored.

After the story was published, SAPO reported that its head, Oleksandr Klymenko, had launched an internal investigation related to a possible leak of information from the pre-trial investigation, but no names were named.