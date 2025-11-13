The government will conduct an audit of all state-owned companies amid the investigation into “Energoatom”

In Ukraine, an audit will be conducted of all state-owned companies, including energy companies.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on November 13.

According to her, the government has instructed supervisory boards to inspect the work of companies, particularly in the field of public procurement.

Svyrydenko previously reported an audit of “Energoatom”, which is involved in the NABU corruption case. This came after the government terminated the powers of the “Energoatom” supervisory board on November 11 due to a corruption scandal.

The inspection should be conducted by the new supervisory board — its composition was promised to be presented this week.

The “Energoatom” case

On November 10, NABU reported a large-scale operation "Midas" to expose corruption in the energy sector.

According to the bureau, “Energoatom” counterparties were forced to pay kickbacks in order to avoid blocking payments for services provided and products delivered or being stripped of supplier status. This practice was called "barrier".

According to NABU, members of the organization systematically received 10-15% of bribes from “Energoatom” counterparties. Using this scheme, they legalized approximately $100 million through an office owned by the family of the former MP and current senator of the Russian Federation Andriy Derkach.

Five people were detained in this case, and seven were declared suspects. Their names were later announced by the SAPO prosecutor at court hearings:

businessman Tymur Mindich , who appeared in the NABU recordings as "Carlson" and is considered the organizer of the scheme;

, who appeared in the NABU recordings as "Carlson" and is considered the organizer of the scheme; former advisor to the Minister of Energy Ihor Myronyuk (“Rocket”);

(“Rocket”); Executive Director for Physical Protection and Security of JSC NNEGC “Energoatom” Dmytro Basov (“Tenor”);

(“Tenor”); four "employees" of the back office for money laundering: Oleksandr Zukerman ("Sugarman"), Ihor Fursenko ("Ryoshik"), Lesya Ustymenko and Lyudmila Zorina.

Myronyuk, Basov, Zorina, Fursenko, and Ustymenko have already been sent to custody, and sanctions have been imposed against Mindich and Zukerman.

The NABU recordings also show the Minister of Energy, the position held by Herman Halushchenko at the time. He was searched in the case, and on November 12, he was removed from his position as Minister of Justice.

NABU also claims that the participants in the scheme transferred money to the former Deputy Prime Minister. Presumably, this is Oleksiy Chernyshov, who has already been charged with illegal enrichment.

