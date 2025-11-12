The Ministry of Economy will present the new composition of the “Energoatom” Supervisory Board within a week

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine will renew the composition of the supervisory board of “Energoatom” after the NABU investigation.

This is stated in a telegram from the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

The selection is being carried out in cooperation with the G7 countries. Work has already begun on the lists of candidates and an advisor has been selected to assist the ministry.

On November 11, the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported the termination of the powers of the Supervisory Board of the state-owned company “Energoatom” due to the situation surrounding the company and the statement of Supervisory Board member Tymofiy Mylovanov about his resignation from the body.

The Ministry of Economy expects that the renewal of the boardʼs composition will ensure rapid interaction between “Energoatom” and anti-corruption and audit bodies, international partners, and society.

The State Audit Service has also begun a comprehensive audit of “Energoatom”. The collected materials will be transferred to law enforcement agencies.

What preceded

On the morning of November 10, NABU reported a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.

According to the bureau, “Energoatom” counterparties were forced to pay kickbacks to avoid blocking payments for services provided/products delivered or being deprived of supplier status. This practice was called "barrier".

The organizer of the scheme involved the former deputy head of the State Property Fund, who later became an advisor to the Minister of Energy, as well as a former law enforcement officer who held the position of executive director for physical protection and security of the company, the department says.

Five people were detained in this case, and seven were declared suspects. These are:

a businessman — the head of a criminal organization, who appeared in NABU recordings as "Carlson";

former advisor to the Minister of Energy — "Rocket";

Executive Director for Physical Protection and Security of JSC NNEGC “Energoatom” — "Tenor";

four "employees" of the back office for money laundering.

NABU does not name any of the defendants, but the MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak claims that they are Tymur Mindich (the head of the scheme, on the tapes — "Carlson"), Ihor Myronyuk (former adviser to the Minister of Energy — "Rocket"), Dmytro Basov (executive director for physical protection and security of "Energoatom" — "Tenor") and former Minister of Energy and current Head of the Ministry of Justice Herman Halushchenko ("Professor").

The NABU tapes also show the Minister of Energy, at that time this position was held by Herman Halushchenko, the former Minister of Justice of Ukraine, who was dismissed today. He was searched as part of the case.

NABU also claims that the participants in the scheme transferred money to the former Deputy Prime Minister. Presumably, this is Oleksiy Chernyshov. He has already been charged with illegal enrichment.

According to NABU, in the case of corruption in the energy sector, the defendants legalized approximately $100 million through an office owned by the family of the former MP and current Senator of the Russian Federation Andriy Derkach.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.