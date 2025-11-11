Tymofiy Mylovanov reported his resignation from the Supervisory Board of “Energoatom”

Member of the Supervisory Board of “Energoatom” Tymofiy Mylovanov reported that he is resigning.

He wrote about this on November 11 on Facebook.

According to him, he submitted an official request to convene an extraordinary meeting of the Supervisory Board to discuss the situation surrounding the company.

Mylovanov proposed temporarily suspending officials whose names appear in the investigation materials and creating an independent Ethics and Compliance Committee, which would review procurement, financial transactions, and control systems with the participation of international experts and conduct an audit.

Mylovanov stressed that the NABU statements, journalistic investigations, and public attention are sufficient reasons for such steps. However, according to him, the Supervisory Boardʼs decisions "turned out to be formal" and the process "overly bureaucratic".

"There is a solution, but it is formal. Everything has become bureaucratic. We listened to the team, where ʼeverything is fineʼ. They convinced us for hours that there were no threats. This is a deep failure," he wrote.

Mylovanov also said that he did not see the determination of his colleagues to act. According to him, he tried to launch the work of the committees and create transparent compliance, but instead met with resistance and accusations of "toxicity".

"The situation with NABU was supposed to be an ʼawakeningʼ for the board and the Supervisory Board of ʼEnergoatomʼ. The ʼawakeningʼ did not happen. Instead, there is a slumber and the hope that it will somehow work out," Mylovanov concluded.

The “Energoatom” case

On the morning of November 10, NABU reported a large-scale operation "Midas" to expose corruption in the energy sector.

According to the bureau, “Energoatom” counterparties were forced to pay kickbacks in order to avoid blocking payments for services provided and products delivered or being stripped of supplier status. This practice was called "barrier".

Five people were detained in this case, and seven were declared suspects. These are:

a businessman — the head of a criminal organization, who appeared in NABU records as "Carlson";

former advisor to the Minister of Energy — "Rocket";

Executive Director for Physical Protection and Security of JSC NNEGC “Energoatom” — "Tenor";

four "employees" of the back office for money laundering.

NABU does not name any of the defendants, but the MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak claims that "Carlson" is Tymur Mindich, who is called a friend of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and one of the co-owners of the company "Studio Kvartal-95".

According to Zheleznyak, "Rocket" is the former advisor to the Minister of Energy Ihor Myronyuk, and "Tenor" is the executive director for physical protection and security of “Energoatom” Dmytro Basov.

The NABU recordings also show the Minister of Energy, a position held at the time by Herman Halushchenko, the current Minister of Justice of Ukraine. He was searched as part of the case.

According to NABU, in the case of corruption in the energy sector, the defendants legalized approximately $100 million through an office owned by the family of the former MP and current Senator of the Russian Federation Andriy Derkach.

