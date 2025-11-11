The government prematurely dissolved the Supervisory Board of “Energoatom”

The Cabinet of Ministers has prematurely terminated the powers of the Supervisory Board of the state-owned company “Energoatom”.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to her, the decision was made after the situation surrounding the company and the statement by Supervisory Board member Tymofiy Mylovanov about leaving the body.

Svyrydenko noted that the new composition of the Supervisory Board should be submitted for approval to the government within a week in consultations with international partners. The task of the new composition is to quickly restart the management of “Energoatom”, conduct a full audit of the company, and assist law enforcement agencies in investigating possible corruption.

In addition, the State Audit Service will be instructed to conduct an urgent audit of the companyʼs activities, including procurement, the results of which will be transmitted to anti-corruption authorities.

Earlier this day, “Energoatom” Supervisory Board member Tymofiy Mylovanov announced that he was resigning. He claims that he proposed temporarily suspending officials involved in the NABU investigation and creating an independent ethics and compliance committee, but these proposals were not supported. According to him, the Supervisory Boardʼs decisions turned out to be formal and the process was excessively bureaucratic.

The “Energoatom” case

On the morning of November 10, NABU reported a large-scale operation "Midas" to expose corruption in the energy sector.

According to the bureau, “Energoatom” counterparties were forced to pay kickbacks in order to avoid blocking payments for services provided and products delivered or being stripped of supplier status. This practice was called "barrier".

Five people were detained in this case, and seven were declared suspects. These are:

a businessman — the head of a criminal organization, who appeared in NABU recordings as "Carlson";

former advisor to the Minister of Energy — "Rocket";

Executive Director for Physical Protection and Security of JSC NNEGC “Energoatom” — "Tenor";

four "employees" of the back office for money laundering.

NABU does not name any of the defendants, but the MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak claims that "Carlson" is Tymur Mindich, who is called a friend of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and one of the co-owners of the company "Studio Kvartal-95".

According to Zheleznyak, "Rocket" is the former advisor to the Minister of Energy Ihor Myronyuk, and "Tenor" is the executive director for physical protection and security of “Energoatom” Dmytro Basov.

The NABU recordings also show the Minister of Energy, a position held at the time by Herman Halushchenko, the current Minister of Justice of Ukraine. He was searched as part of the case.

According to NABU, in the case of corruption in the energy sector, the defendants legalized approximately $100 million through an office owned by the family of the former MP and current Senator of the Russian Federation Andriy Derkach.

