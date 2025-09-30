Ukraine will receive two billion euros from the EU for the production of drones

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU has reached an agreement with Ukraine to allocate 2 billion euros for the production of drones.

She said this on Tuesday, September 30, before the start of the security meeting of the European Commission College in Brussels.

She noted that if Europe considers Ukraine to be the "first line of defense," then it should increase military assistance.

According to von der Leyen, this allows Ukraine to scale and use its full potential, and the EU to benefit from this technology.

The head of the European Commission added that Europe must give a "strong and united response" to the incursion of Russian drones into its airspace.

"That is why we will propose immediate measures to create a ʼdrone wallʼ within the framework of the Eastern Flank Watch initiative. We must move forward together with Ukraine and NATO," she added.