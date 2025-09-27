Lithuania and Denmark report new drone flights. Finland says UAV flew over no-fly zone near hydroelectric power plant last week

Lithuania, Denmark and Finland reported sightings of unidentified drones in their airspace.

This is reported by Lithuanian LRT, Danish DR, and Finnish Yle.

In Finland, an unknown person launched a drone over the Valayaskoski power plant in Rovaniemi. The incident happened last weekend, but was only reported now.

In Denmark, drones were spotted over several Armed Forces facilities, including near Karup Air Base. In Lithuania, three drones were spotted flying near Vilnius Airport, causing seven flights to be delayed.

Violation of NATO airspace by Russia

On the night of September 10, Polish airspace was violated by Russian drones during Russiaʼs attack on Ukraine. This was the first time that Polish aviation shot down drones over its territory.

On the evening of September 13, Russian drones once again flew into Romanian territory. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the drone entered Romanian territory by almost 10 km and was in the airspace of a NATO country for approximately 50 minutes.

Drone debris was also found on the beaches of Bulgaria and Latvia.

Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission on September 19 and remained there for a total of 12 minutes.

On September 23, the main airport in the Danish capital, Copenhagen, was closed for four hours because of drones. At that time, police did not shoot down the unidentified UAVs. Denmark called the incident the most serious attack on its critical infrastructure and linked it to a series of Russian drone incursions and other violations across Europe.

That same night, drones were recorded over Norway’s main airport.

On the night of September 26, unidentified drones were spotted over the German state of Schleswig-Holstein, which borders Denmark. At the same time, drones were recorded near a Swedish naval base.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.