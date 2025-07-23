“We will be one family.” The Prosecutor General reacted to the law that changes the work of NABU and SAPO

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said that he learned about the changes to the law that could affect the independence of anti-corruption agencies from the post of “Voice” MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

At the same time, he assured that there would be no pressure on NABU and SAPO, because they do not report to him — each will work separately, but will help each other: "We will be one family."

He said this at a joint briefing with the head of the Security Service Vasyl Malyuk, a Babel correspondent reports.

Kravchenko was outraged that he was suspected of trying to interfere in the work of NABU and SAPO. He promised that he would not take the case of former Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov, who is suspected of corruption, from them.

"As NABU and SAPO worked, so they will do. I will see how they finish. And how then the prosecutors from SAPO will go and support the state prosecution until the verdict," he emphasized.

And he added that if help is needed in this case, he is ready to personally go to court and represent the state prosecution.

When asked why the searches of the NABU employees took place at the same time and whether they were related to preparations for the law, Kravchenko replied that this is the approach — everything is done quickly, without stretching the time. According to him, this is more effective than the old Soviet practice.

He also said that when he took the position of Prosecutor General, he saw cases of road accidents at the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) that had not been moved for years, although there were both expert reports and witnesses. Now they have been activated, and suspicions have been signed.

When asked whether they knew about the searches in the Presidentʼs Office or the relevant committee, Kravchenko replied that they did not.

At the same time, Ruslan Kravchenko did not rule out that there are proceedings in NABU regarding which he wants to ask questions to NABU and SAPO. As an example, he cited the case of the National Bankʼs money, which it provided as $5 billion in aid to “PrivatBank” from the state budget.

What preceded

On July 21, law enforcement officers conducted mass searches at NABU and SAPO. In particular, they detained one of the heads of the Bureauʼs interregional detective departments Ruslan Maghamedrasulov. According to the investigation, the official was in close contact with the fugitive MP from the banned “OPZZh” party Fedir Khrystenko (he was reported suspected of treason), who is connected to the Russian special services.

NABU reported almost 70 searches involving 15 of its employees. They stated that most of them were due to the employeesʼ involvement in a traffic accident (three employees were later reported as suspicious for this).

SBU also said that it had exposed a mole in NABU who was spying for FSB. At the same time, the Bureau says that back in 2023, the special service was informed about a possible mole, but at that time SBU did not reveal the involvement of the bureau employee in espionage.

NABU and SAPO also accused the Security Service of potentially revealing confidential information about the investigation during investigative actions. SBU called these statements manipulations.

And on July 22, SBU reported the discovery of new leaks of secret data in the NABU — during searches at Khrystenkoʼs house, confidential NABU documents were found.

After studying the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, the court arrested two NABU employees — an employee of the NABU Central Office, who, according to the investigation, works in the closed unit "D-2", and one of the heads of the interregional departments of the NABU detectives Ruslan Maghamedrasulov.

