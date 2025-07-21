The SBU and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported the detention of a mole of Russian special services in the ranks of NABU

The Security Service 0f Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office have exposed a suspected FSB agent within the ranks of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).

This is reported by SBU.

According to law enforcement officials, an employee of the Central Office of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, working in the closed unit "D-2", spied for the enemy. The investigation established that the process was coordinated by Dmytro Ivantsov, the deputy head of Viktor Yanukovychʼs security, who in February 2014 helped the fugitive president move to Russia. The former employee himself remained in Crimea, where he was recruited by the occupiers.

SBU documented at least 60 cases where the suspect passed restricted information to Ivantsov. In particular, the alleged mole collected data for the FSB on Ukrainian security forces and other citizens against whom the enemy planned terrorist attacks and other operations. The suspect used closed databases and received money from the curator for each completed task.

Representatives of the Security Service added that they had previously warned the NABU leaders about the risks regarding this employee, but they did not heed the advice. The man was charged with treason and unauthorized actions with information. He faces 15 years in prison.

