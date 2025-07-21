An MP from the banned “OPZZh” is suspected of working for the FSB and strengthening Russian influence on NABU

Fedir Khrystenko, a sitting MP from the now-banned “OPZZh” party, is suspected of treason. Investigators believe he was a top agent of the Russian FSB and was responsible for increasing Russian influence on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

Currently, he has been notified in absentia of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 28 Part 1, Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason);

Part 2 of Article 369-2 (abuse of influence).

After the start of the full-scale invasion, Khrystenko fled Ukraine abroad and, according to SBU, continues to exert influence over NABU.

The investigation found that the FSB recruited Khrystenko during the Yanukovych era. He is now in close contact with Yuriy Ivanyushchenko (known as Yura Yenakievsky), who is an FSB resident and the Russian intelligence serviceʼs "watcher" for the "DPR". Khrystenko was also a liaison for collaborator Armen Sarkisyan (known as Armen Horlivsky), who died in an explosion in an elite Moscow residential complex in early 2025.

According to the special services, Khrystenko actively carried out tasks for the Russian special services during the Revolution of Dignity. In particular, for the organization of the "Anti-Maidan", he used private carriers under his control to transport "titushky".

SBU says that Khrystenko is currently in close relations with some of the NABU leaders. Among them is one of the heads of the NABUʼs interregional detective departments Ruslan Maghamedrasulov, who was detained by SBU today on suspicion of doing business with the Russian Federation and having contacts with Russians. Khrystenko has known this detective since their time together at Donetsk University.

Another of his connections is the head of the NABU detective unit Oleksandr Skomarov. In 2022, during a full-scale invasion, Skomarovʼs wife was traveling abroad in a car belonging to Khrystenkoʼs wife.

Skomarov participated in the competition for the head of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES). The investigation established that Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky hoped that Skomarov, if he won the competition, as the new head of the BES would contribute to the closure of the criminal proceedings against him. The relevant information is confirmed by Kolomoiskyʼs correspondence with one of his subordinates.

SBU also claims that the NABU detectives helped Ihor Kolomoiskyʼs business partner Hennadii Boholyubov escape. In particular, two employees of the Bureau, subordinates of Skomarov, accompanied the fugitive oligarch when he crossed the state border of Ukraine: they were in the neighboring compartment of the train "for safety reasons". According to the investigation, the corresponding "special operation" was also organized by Fedir Khrystenko.

During the searches, materials from NABU criminal proceedings were found in Khrystenkoʼs apartment, including documents from covert surveillance of suspects and questionnaires for candidates for the Bureauʼs detectives.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.