“He had illegal business with Russia.” Law enforcement officers detained the NABU detective and are searching others (UPD)

Law enforcement officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), together with the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, searched the premises of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) on July 21. This is a special operation to neutralize Russian influence on the Bureau.

This was reported by Babelʼs sources in SBU.

Sources say that searches are being conducted simultaneously in several regions of Ukraine. Previously, Russian special services had unofficial influence on some of the Bureauʼs detectives.

One of them passed secret information to the enemy through people from the entourage of fugitive President Yanukovych. Another betrayed Ukraine and, according to sources, had illegal business with Russia — he was detained by the SBU today. The detectives are accused of high treason, illegal trade with the Russian Federation, corrupt actions in the interests of oligarchs, etc.

NABU confirmed the searches and said they were being conducted without a court order. The bureau says it is investigating all the circumstances and will provide more details later.

UPD. From official reports from law enforcement agencies, it became known that one of the heads of the interregional departments of the NABU detectives Ruslan Maghamedrasulov was detained.

According to the investigation, he coordinates the Bureauʼs activities in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, but at the same time has contacts with representatives of the Russian Federation.

Maghamedrasulov was an intermediary in the sale of his fatherʼs consignments of industrial hemp to the Republic of Dagestan. The officialʼs father has Russian citizenship — Maghamedrasulov did not indicate this fact when applying for state secret clearance, thereby violating the law.

His mother lives in Kyiv, but receives a pension from the “DPR” and publishes pro-Russian comments on social media. SBU has evidence that in conversations she actively supports the war and justifies Russian war crimes.

According to the investigation, the official was in close contact with the fugitive MP from the banned “OPZZh” party Fedor Khrystenko, who is connected to the Russian special services and, as the investigation has established, has significant influence on the activities of NABU — this will be reported separately.

Law enforcement officers are checking information about Magamedrasulovʼs contacts with Russian special services and the transfer of secret information to them, in particular regarding planned investigative actions.

The investigation also revealed that Magamedrasulov was supposed to work in the Dnipro and deal with matters in front-line areas, but instead was constantly in Kyiv, and recently spent several weeks on vacation in the Canary Islands.

A report is currently being prepared against a high-ranking NABU official on suspicion of aiding an aggressor state.

