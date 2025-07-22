Law enforcement officers have discovered new facts of a leak of classified data in NABU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office have uncovered new facts of a leak of restricted information in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).

This is reported by SBU.

Law enforcement officers say that during searches at the home of Fedir Khrystenko, a member of parliament from the banned “OPZZh” party, who is suspected of working for Russian special services, they found materials with official and confidential information.

In particular, documents on secret surveillance of persons involved in criminal proceedings investigated by NABU, as well as dozens of personal profiles of candidates for the agencyʼs detectives, were seized.

Among the personal cards were data on one of the heads of the Bureauʼs interregional detective department Ruslan Maghamedrasulov who, according to SBU, has contacts with representatives of the Russian Federation and helps his entrepreneur father conduct illegal trade with Russians.

In addition, they found the questionnaire of former NABU detective Tymur Arshavin, who fled Ukraine outside official checkpoints in 2024 and has not returned since.

What preceded

On the morning of July 21, law enforcement officers detained one of the heads of the NABUʼs interregional detective department Ruslan Maghamedrasulov. According to the investigation, the official was in close contact with the fugitive MP from the banned “OPZZh” party Fedir Khrystenko, who is connected to the FSB.

Law enforcement officers are also checking information about Maghamedrasulovʼs contacts with Russian special services and the transfer of secret information to them, in particular regarding planned investigative actions.

As for Khrystenko, he was charged with treason and abuse of influence. Investigators believe he was an FSB agent and influenced the work of NABU. He is also believed to have organized the escape from the country of businessman Hennadii BoHolyubov.

It was reported that law enforcement officers conducted a total of 70 searches of Bureau employees on July 21. Most of them were related to involvement in a traffic accident, some to ties to Moscow.

SBU also reported that it had exposed a "mole" in the structure — an employee of the Central Office of NABU, who worked in the closed unit "D-2" and was probably spying for the enemy. The investigation established that the process was coordinated by Dmytro Ivantsov, the deputy head of Viktor Yanukovychʼs security, who in February 2014 helped the fugitive president move to Russia.

Representatives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau officially commented on the case.

