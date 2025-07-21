NABU responded to the SBUʼs statement about a possible Russian agent in its ranks

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) reacted to the fact that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office exposed a possible FSB agent inside NABU.

The department claims that in August 2023, SBU informed NABU that one of their employees may be connected to Russian special services. While working at the Ministry of Internal Affairs (2012-2015), this employee sent official information about Ukrainian citizens to an employee of the State Security Department. According to SBU, the State Security Department employee switched sides to Russia after the annexation of Crimea and has been working in the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation since 2020.

Then NABU began an investigation and, together with SBU, conducted an additional check, during which no evidence was found that the NABU employee knew about the State Security Department representativeʼs connections with Russian special services. The Bureau writes that this was also confirmed by the SBU representative during personal meetings.

NABU also offered to interview its employee to decide whether to subject him to possible disciplinary action. However, SBU asked not to do so so as not to harm their investigation into other connections of the former State Security Department employee. At the same time, they assured that the NABU employee was not involved in the case.

The Bureau added that in August 2024, SBU verbally reported that there was no involvement of a NABU employee in the treason case involving a former State Security Department employee. There is also no evidence against him.

After that, NABU several times asked SBU for a document on the results of the inspection, but did not receive a response. The only mention of this case appeared on the SBUʼs social networks on July 21, 2025.

