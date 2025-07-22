The court sent two NABU employees under arrest

After studying the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, the court arrested both NABU employees, who were detained yesterday on suspicion of working for Russian special services and trading with Russia.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.

Two current NABU employees were sent into custody:

an employee of the Central Office of NABU, who, according to the investigation, works in the closed unit "D-2". According to the investigation, he spied for the FSB and, through an intermediary — a recruited agent of the Russian special services Dmitrii Ivanets — passed on information about Ukrainian law enforcement officers and civilians;

Ruslan Maghamedrasulov, one of the heads of the interregional departments of the NABU detectives. According to the case materials, he has contacts with representatives of the aggressor country and helps his father, businessman Sentyabr Maghamedrasulov, conduct illegal trade with the Russian Federation.

The court chose the strictest measure of restraint for the defendants. The term of detention for both defendants will be 60 days without the right to post bail. In September, the court also sent Magamedrasulov to custody for 60 days without the right to post bail.

What preceded

On July 21, law enforcement officers conducted mass searches at the NABU and SAP. In particular, they detained one of the heads of the Bureauʼs interregional detective departments Ruslan Maghamedrasulov. According to the investigation, the official was in close contact with the fugitive MP from the banned “OPZZh” party Fedir Khrystenko (he was reported suspected of treason), who is connected to the Russian special services.

NABU reported almost 70 searches involving 15 of its employees. They stated that most of them were due to the employeesʼ involvement in a traffic accident (three employees were later reported as suspicious for this).

SBU also said that it had exposed a mole in the NABU who was spying for the FSB. At the same time, the Bureau says that back in 2023, the special service was informed about a possible mole, but at that time SBU did not reveal the involvement of the bureau employee in espionage.

NABU and SAP also accused the Security Service of potentially revealing confidential information about the investigation during investigative actions. SBU called these statements manipulations.

And on July 22, SBU declared the discovery of new leaks of secret data in the NABU — during searches at Khrystenkoʼs house, confidential NABU documents were found.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.