The NABU employee suspected of working for the FSB sent to custody

Olha Bereziuk
The Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv has remanded in custody for two months an employee of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), suspected of working for the Russian special services.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

This is an employee of the closed unit "D-2" of the Central Office of the NABU, who, according to the investigation, spied for the FSB and, through an intermediary — a recruited agent of the Russian special services Dmitrii Ivanets — passed on information about Ukrainian law enforcement officers and civilians.

At least 60 episodes of restricted information transfers were documented. For each such transfer, the suspect received funds on his bank card.

