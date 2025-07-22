The NABU employee suspected of working for the FSB sent to custody

The Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv has remanded in custody for two months an employee of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), suspected of working for the Russian special services.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

This is an employee of the closed unit "D-2" of the Central Office of the NABU, who, according to the investigation, spied for the FSB and, through an intermediary — a recruited agent of the Russian special services Dmitrii Ivanets — passed on information about Ukrainian law enforcement officers and civilians.

At least 60 episodes of restricted information transfers were documented. For each such transfer, the suspect received funds on his bank card.

The arrest of NABU "mole" was announced on July 21. He was charged with treason and unauthorized actions with information. The man faces 15 years in prison.

At the same time, NABU says that back in 2023, they notified the special services about a possible "mole", but at that time the SBU did not reveal the involvement of the bureau employee in espionage.

The detention of the D-2 employee occurred amid mass searches at NABU involving 15 of their employees. The Bureau stated that most of them were due to the employeesʼ involvement in a road accident (three employees were later reported as suspicious for this).

