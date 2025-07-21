Three NABU employees were reported under suspicion for involvement in a traffic accident

Three employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) were reported as suspected of committing a road accident.

This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

In the first case, a law enforcement officer, while exiting a secondary road in Kyiv, collided with a car traveling on the main road. After that, the law enforcement officerʼs car ran over a random pedestrian. Due to the injuries received, the victimʼs leg had to be amputated.

In another accident, a law enforcement officer on the Kyiv — Odesa highway failed to maintain a safe speed while overtaking a passing car and drove off the roadway. His car overturned and crashed into a gas station. The passenger in his car suffered multiple fractures and injuries.

In the third incident, a law enforcement officer in a service car hit a pedestrian at an intersection in Kyiv. The victim sustained moderate injuries.

All three were charged with violating traffic safety rules and face up to 8 years in prison.

Earlier that day, law enforcement officers conducted 70 searches of the NABU employees. Most of them were related to involvement in a traffic accident, some to ties to Russia.

