Ukraine agreed to a complete ceasefire if Russia remains silent

Ukraine is ready to join the format of a complete ceasefire and will act in a mirror image of Russiaʼs actions — that is, "silence in response to silence, strikes to defend against strikes".

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Back on March 11, the US proposed a complete ceasefire for 30 days, but Russia has not yet responded. Ukraine agreed immediately. But if Russia is suddenly ready to really join the format of complete and unconditional silence, Zelensky says, Ukraine will act in a mirror image — just as it will be on the Russian side.

"Silence in response to silence, blows to protect against blows. If complete silence really prevails, Ukraine proposes to extend it beyond the Easter period on April 20. This will show Russiaʼs true intentions, because 30 hours is enough for headlines, but not for real confidence-building measures," the president emphasized.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky reported that Russian assaults are currently continuing on some sections of the front and Russian artillery is not letting up. The Ukrainian Defense Forces will act rationally, mirroring Russian strikes.

"Therefore, there is no trust in the words from Moscow. We know too well how Moscow manipulates, but we are always ready for anything. There will be a sufficient response to every Russian strike," Zelensky says.

Syrsky will also report on the situation in specific areas after communicating with commanders and brigades.

Ceasefire negotiations

Washington is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine to end the war, but a true ceasefire is still in sight. Kyiv has already agreed to halt hostilities in the Black Sea and not attack Russian energy facilities during a 30-day truce. Moscow, in return, has only promised not to attack energy facilities and said it would implement the Black Sea agreements only after Western sanctions are lifted.

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged that Russia is violating the partial ceasefire and warned the Russians against dragging out the peace process. The US President Donald Trump had previously promised to impose tough sanctions against Russia in such a case, but has not yet done so.

On April 17, a Ukrainian delegation met with the Americans in Paris. According to Bloomberg, the American side presented the allies with a proposal for a settlement in Ukraine, which includes conditions for the cessation of hostilities and the easing of sanctions against the Russian Federation. This proposal will effectively freeze the war, and the Ukrainian territories currently occupied by Russia will remain under Moscowʼs control, the publicationʼs sources say.

The publication also wrote that the US is ready to recognize Crimea as Russian as part of a future peace agreement. At the same time, Zelensky constantly notes that Ukraine will not recognize any of its occupied territories as Russian — these are red lines. The president said on April 17 that Ukraine is discussing a ceasefire with the US, but without the issue of territories.

Rubio said after meeting with allies in Paris that the United States could end its mediation efforts in Ukraine in a matter of days if it does not see clear signs of a peace deal. Trump confirmed his words the same day.

Already on April 19, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an “Easter ” from 18:00 on April 19 to 00:00 on April 21. According to him, during this time the Russian army will cease all hostilities. However, this is not the first alleged truce that Russia has declared, and it never adheres to it. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Putin’s words “another attempt to play with people’s lives”.

