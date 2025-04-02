The Polish Foreign Minister explained why the country does not want to send its peacekeepers to Ukraine

Poland is not ready to send its military to Ukraine, as Russia already accuses Warsaw of seeking to seize part of the state.

This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski on the air of the RMF24 television channel.

The host asked the official if there was a chance of introducing a Polish peacekeeping contingent into Ukraine "under certain conditions" after the presidential elections in Poland.

"I donʼt think so," Sikorski replied.

In his opinion, Polish soldiers are playing into Russian propaganda, which promotes the narrative that Warsaw wants to invade Ukraine. The journalist noted that Ukrainians themselves will not believe this.

"But this will mobilize Russian society, and we do not want to give such a trump card to Russian propaganda," said the Polish Foreign Minister.

Peacekeeping troops in Ukraine

After the US and Russia negotiated to end the war in Ukraine without the participation of Europe and Kyiv, an emergency meeting of EU leaders was called in France. One of the key issues was the sending of troops to Ukraine to monitor the ceasefire. This was the main argument of the evening.

French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed deploying a European peacekeeping force behind the future demarcation line in Ukraine, rather than directly on it. Germany, Italy, Spain and Poland immediately opposed the idea. In return, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his country was ready to deploy troops to Ukraine and support the peace agreement with “boots on the ground and planes in the sky”.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Swiss Armed Forces Thomas Süssli said he could send troops for a future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine if requested and the government is not against it. Irish Prime Minister Michaël Martin said his country was also ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine for post-war security. Denmark is also ready for this, as is Australia, as noted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever believes it is logical for Brussels to send troops to Ukraine. Sweden does not rule out such a possibility. Lithuania has also agreed to this.

Meanwhile, the Bulgarian parliament has adopted a declaration that the Bulgarian Armed Forces will not participate in hostilities in Ukraine. And in Romania, they have admitted that they could become a transit center for troops for Western peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, although the parliament does not support this position of interim President Iliye Bologyan.

Bloomberg, citing sources, writes that Turkey could deploy its peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, but will not do so unless it is involved in all consultations and preparations for the formation of the peacekeeping mission.

The other day, Reuters wrote that in Europe, amid discussions about sending troops to Ukraine to guarantee security, they want to consider alternative options.

At a meeting with the media on March 27, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated his theoretical willingness to help ensure peace in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky informed about a meeting with international partners. They will talk about a foreign contingent for Ukraine. The event is scheduled for April 4.

