Georgia abandons negotiations on joining the EU until 2028

The Georgian government refuses to start negotiations with the European Union (EU) until the end of 2028.

This was stated by Prime Minister of Georgia Iraklii Kobakhidze at a briefing, Radio Svoboda reports.

"Today we decided not to put the issue of opening negotiations with the European Union on the agenda until the end of 2028. We will also refuse any budget subsidy from the European Union until the end of 2028," said Irakliy Kobakhidze.

What preceded

Georgia applied to join the EU in March 2022, weeks after Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and gained candidate status in December 2023.

In August, the law on "foreign agents" entered into force in Georgia, which caused mass protests. Protesters were dispersed. The EU stated that the adopted law effectively stops the integration of Georgia. The US declared a "comprehensive review" of bilateral cooperation with Georgia due to the suppression of democratic freedoms.

The law on "foreign agents" provides for the creation of a special register, which will list all non-commercial legal entities and mass media financed from abroad by more than 20%. They have to publish an annual financial report or face fines and audits.

Elections in Georgia

Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia in October. According to the Central Election Commission, the pro-ruling pro-Russian party "Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia" won with 53.9% of the vote. According to Georgian laws, this party gets the right to single-handedly form the government.

The 5% barrier was overcome by four more pro-Western opposition parties. The opposition and the president did not agree with the results, protests began.

At the beginning of November, the court satisfied the lawsuit to cancel the results of the October 26 parliamentary elections. The reason is a violation of the secrecy of the vote. The invalidity of the results was established at 30 polling stations. Later, the Tbilisi Court of Appeal overturned the decision of judge Volodymyr Khuchua, who confirmed the violation of the secrecy of voting in the parliamentary elections.

Deputies of the opposition coalitions "Unity — National Movement" and "For Change" in Georgia declared their withdrawal from the new parliament. They accuse the ruling party "Georgian Dream" of falsifications during the elections.

All the time after the parliamentary elections, rallies against the results of the parliamentary elections were periodically held in Georgia — at one of these demonstrators, law enforcement officers dispersed them.

The European Parliament adopted a resolution in which it did not recognize the results of the parliamentary elections in Georgia.

As early as December 14, 2024, presidential elections are to be held in Georgia. For the first time, he will be elected not by the population, but by the Electoral College. It consists of 300 people — Georgian deputies and members of the Verkhovna Rada of Adjara and the Abkhaz Autonomous Republic (in exile). Opposition MPs will probably not take part in the vote.

