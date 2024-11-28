The European Parliament did not recognize the results of the parliamentary elections in Georgia and called for new ones

The European Parliament adopted a resolution in which it did not recognize the parliamentary elections in Georgia held on October 26, 2024.

This was reported in the European Parliament.

The resolution was supported by 444 MEPs, 72 voted contra, and 82 abstained.

The MEPs condemned numerous violations during the elections held on October 26 — there are confirmed cases of intimidation of voters, vote manipulation, and interference in the work of observers and journalists. They noted that the official results, according to which the pro-government party "Georgian Dream" won, "do not reflect the will of the Georgian people" — and called for new elections to be held under international supervision.

The European Parliament also calls on the European Union to impose personal sanctions on Georgian officials who are considered responsible for "anti-democratic actions" and violations of voting rules. These are the prime minister of Georgia Iraklii Kobakhidze, the mayor of Tbilisi and the general secretary of the ruling party "Georgian Dream" Kakha Kaladze, the speaker of the parliament Shalva Papuashvili and the oligarch and founder of "Georgian Dream" Bidzina Ivanishvili.

The resolution also calls for a review of the visa-free regime for Georgian citizens if the country does not comply with EU standards in the field of democratic governance and freedoms.