In Georgia, election results were canceled in dozens of precincts due to violations

The court of the city of Tetri-Tskaro in the south of Georgia satisfied the lawsuit to cancel the results of the parliamentary elections on October 26. The reason is a violation of the secrecy of the vote.

This is reported by the Association of Young Lawyers of Georgia.

The court, through a random selection, checked the ballots of several districts and found out that the back of the ballots had markings with a marker, violating the secrecy of the vote.

The Georgian media SOVA notes that the court invalidated the results at 30 polling stations in the cities of Tetri-Tskaro and Tsalka.

In addition, the Mtavari TV channel reported that the court of the city of Gori satisfied the claim of the International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED) regarding the re-counting of invalid ballots in 15 polling stations.

What is known about this yearʼs elections in Georgia

Parliamentary elections in Georgia were held on October 26. According to the Central Election Commission, the pro-government party "Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia"; won with 53.9% of the vote. According to Georgian laws, this party gets the right to single-handedly form the government. Four more pro-Western opposition parties overcame the 5% barrier: "Coalition for Changes" — 10.92%, "Unity — National Movement" — 10.12%, "Strong Georgia" — 8.78% and "Gakharia — for Georgia" — 7.76%.