An action against the results of the parliamentary elections began in Tbilisi. The opposition demands a re-vote

On the evening of October 28, an action began in the center of Tbilisi against the announced results of the parliamentary elections, in which the pro-government party "Georgian Dream" won.

The action is gathering near the parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue, which has already been blocked off.

The President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, who, like all four opposition parties, does not recognize the election results has already spoken at the rally. She stated that the results "were stolen and no one recognizes them."

"We will fight to protect your constitutional right to vote. Now is not the time for pessimism, now it is important to calmly and with your head held high defend your votes," Zurabishvili said.

One of the leaders of the "United National Movement" party, Georgy Vashadze, speaking at the rally, said that the opposition demands re-elections, which will be held by the international administration.

In addition, the cortege of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was also spotted in the center of Tbilisi — protesters booed him. According to Georgian media, Orban stayed at the Marriott Hotel on Rustaveli Avenue, where the action is taking place. He was the first to congratulate "Georgian Dream" on the election victory.

Elections in Georgia

Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia on October 26. They were called historic, because the result could indicate either Georgiaʼs future integration with the European Union or rapprochement with Moscow. For the first time, they did not take place under the majority system, but under the proportional system, and this increases the oppositionʼs chance of victory.

According to the Central Election Commission of Georgia, the ruling pro-Russian party "Georgian Dream" is ahead with a result of 54.08%. And the results of the main opposition total about 37.58%. At the same time, according to the exit polls of opposition channels, the opposition won more votes than the pro-government "Georgian Dream": 52% of opposition parties, 40.9% of votes for "Georgian Dream". Georgian opposition parties do not recognize the election results, as does President Salome Zurabishvili.

