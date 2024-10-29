In Georgia, ballots will be counted at some polling stations

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Georgia will count the ballots of five polling stations in each electoral district to verify the data.

This was reported in the Central Committee of Georgia.

Ballots will be counted in approximately 14% of polling stations after Georgiaʼs opposition parties did not recognize the results of the parliamentary elections and claimed they were falsified.

Parliamentary elections in Georgia were held on October 26, and, according to the Central Election Commission, the pro-government party "Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia"; won with 53.9% of the vote. According to the laws of Georgia, this party gets the right to single-handedly form the government. Four more pro-Western opposition parties overcame the 5% barrier: "Coalition for Changes" — 10.92%, "Unity — National Movement" — 10.12%, "Strong Georgia" — 8.78%, and "Gakharia for Georgia" — 7.76%.

The OSCE representatives stated that the election process in Georgia violated international democratic standards. Observers noticed cases of bribery of votes, double voting, physical violence and intimidation of voters, but the fact of direct falsifications was not confirmed.

On October 28, an action by opposition supporters took place in Tbilisi, where the current president Salome Zurabishvili emphasized the illegitimacy of the elections. One of the leaders of the "United National Movement" party Georgy Vashadze speaking at the rally, said that the opposition demands re-elections, which will be held by the international administration.