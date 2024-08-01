In Georgia, the law on “foreign agents” entered into force, which caused mass protests. The key points

In Georgia, the so-called law on foreign agents entered into force on August 1, writes "News of Georgia".

Now, non-profit legal organizations and media that are financed from abroad by more than 20% must register in a special register. Every year they have to submit a declaration. If "foreign agents" do not comply with the requirements of the law, they will be fined 25,000 GEL. And then they will be charged another 20,000 GEL for each month of delay.

Organizations have one month to register — until September 1, 2024. After that, the Ministry of Justice of Georgia will start looking for those who have evaded the law — it is not yet clear how this will happen.

By January 1, 2025, organizations must submit income declarations for 2023 to the Ministry of Justice. After January 1, publish data on the source and goals of funding for 2024.

Law on "foreign agents" in Georgia

In May 2024 , the Georgian parliament finally adopted the law on "foreign agents", despite the resistance of the opposition and mass protests with clashes in the capital. The USA and the European Union condemned the decision of the parliament. The EU stated that the adopted law effectively stops the integration of Georgia. The US announced a "comprehensive review" of bilateral cooperation with Georgia due to the suppression of democratic freedoms.

On June 6, the United States imposed visa sanctions against those involved in the adoption of the law on "foreign agents" and the crackdown on protests in Georgia, and in July it postponed military exercises with the country. Already in July , the European Union suspended the integration process of Georgia.

The day before , the US suspended $95 million in aid to Georgia because of this law. In Washington, they once again declared that they consider it anti-democratic.