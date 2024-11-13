Opposition MPs refused their mandates in Georgia. They do not recognize the election results

MPs of the opposition coalitions "Unity — National Movement" and "For Changes" in Georgia leave the new parliament. They accuse the ruling Georgian Dream party of falsifications during the October 2024 elections.

This was reported by the Georgian media SOVA.

Opposition politicians are convinced that the vote was "stolen" by the oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, the election results were falsified, and therefore the Parliament of Georgia of the 11th convocation is illegitimate.

"We want to officially, each of us who was on the parliamentary list of ʼUnity — National Movementʼ, send an individual letter to the Central Election Commission so that none of the candidates are registered and that the CEC does not transfer our powers to the Parliament of Georgia, even for the purpose of considering the issue," says the leader of the "National Movement" party Tina Bokuchava.

The MP noted that the representatives of the parliaments of eight countries of the European Union did not recognize the elections in the country as legitimate. Allies also insisted that it was necessary to investigate the alleged facts of falsification.

Members of the "For Change" coalition also withdrew their parliamentary list. They also refused mandates. As one of the leaders of the party union Nika Gvaramiya said, all 85 politicians on the electoral list will sign the document.

"We — all those on this list — refuse to cooperate in any way with the regime that steals elections and promotes the interests of the Russian Federation, our only enemy in this world, in our homeland," Gvaramiya said.