The appeal refused to cancel the election results in 30 precincts in Tbilisi

The Tbilisi Court of Appeal overturned the decision of judge Vladimir Khuchua, who confirmed the violation of the secrecy of voting in the parliamentary elections.

"Echo of the Caucasus" writes about it.

Itʼs about the decision of the judge of the Tetritskaroi Court of November 4, which invalidated the results at 30 polling stations in the cities of Tetra-Tskaro and Tsalka.

Then the judge found that some of the forms were transparent and on the back side one could see marks with a marker in front of the candidate — this was recognized by the judge as a violation of the secrecy of the vote.

The appeal, out of 23 consolidated complaints, satisfied only the request of the Central Election Commission, which demanded the annulment of the decision to re-hold the elections in these polling stations. Non-governmental organizations demanded annulment of the results.

What is known about this yearʼs elections in Georgia

Parliamentary elections in Georgia were held on October 26. According to the Central Election Commission, the pro-government party "Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia" won with 53.9% of the vote. According to Georgian laws, this party gets the right to single-handedly form the government. The barrier of 5% was overcome by four more pro-Western opposition parties: "Coalition for Changes" — 10.92%, "Unity — National Movement" — 10.12%, "Strong Georgia" — 8.78% and "Gakharia — for Georgia" — 7.76%.

The opposition did not agree with the results and started holding protests.