Former football player Mykhail Kavelashvili will be the candidate of the pro-government "Georgian Dream" for the post of president of Georgia.

This was announced by the honorary chairman of the party, oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, Echo of Caucasus reports.

Kavelashvili is one of the leaders of the Peopleʼs Power party, which formally broke away from the ruling Georgian Dream party. He was number 18 on the "Dreams" party list in the October 26 parliamentary elections.

Mykhail Kavelashvili

Mykhail Kavelashvili began his sports career in Tbilisi Lokomotiv, then moved to Dynamo, where he became a six-time champion of Georgia. In 1995, he moved to the Vladikavkaz club Spartak-Alania, and in 1996 to Manchester City. He also played for various Swiss clubs, and for the Georgian national team he played 46 matches, scoring 9 goals.

Elections in Georgia

Presidential elections in Georgia will be held on December 14.

For the first time, the President of Georgia will not be elected by the population, but by the Electoral College. It consists of 300 people — Georgian deputies and members of the Verkhovna Rada of Adjara and the Abkhaz Autonomous Republic (in exile). Opposition MPs will probably not take part in the vote.

If necessary, the second round of elections will also be held on December 14. And the inauguration of the president is planned for December 29.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.