In Tbilisi, the police demolished a tent camp of the opposition. There are victims and detainees

On the night of November 19, the Georgian police pushed back the protesters from the territory adjacent to the Tbilisi State University and demolished the tent city.

Echo of the Caucasus writes about it.

The police freed the roadway from tents, barricades, cars stopped in place. Earlier, the opposition blocked the road at the intersection of Varaziskhevi, Chavchavadze, Melikishvili and Kekelidze streets. The protesters were pushed back to Melikishvili Avenue.

After that, the participants of the action were detained. There are victims, the number of detainees and wounded has not yet been specified. Echo of Caucazus writes that the police acted "harshly".

The Tbilisi Life Telegram channel writes that police officers used physical force against journalists — they beat Publika journalist Mindi Gabadze. Also, during the shooting, the operator of the Mtavari TV channel Sergi Baramidze was attacked and his camera was broken.

On November 17, protesters demanding new parliamentary elections set up about 30 tents near Tbilisi State University. The participants of the action were given blankets, rugs and hot tea, brought bio-toilets.

Elections in Georgia

Parliamentary elections in Georgia were held on October 26, 2024. According to the Central Election Commission, the pro-government party "Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia" won with 53.9% of the vote. According to Georgian laws, this party gets the right to single-handedly form the government.

Four more pro-Western opposition parties overcame the 5% barrier: "Coalition for Changes" — 10.92%, "Unity — National Movement" — 10.12%, "Strong Georgia" — 8.78% and "Gakharia — for Georgia" — 7.76%. The opposition did not agree with the results and started protests.

At the beginning of November, the court of the city of Tetri-Tskaro in the south of Georgia satisfied the lawsuit to annul the results of the October 26 parliamentary elections. The reason is a violation of the secrecy of the vote. The invalidity of the results was established at 30 polling stations.

Later, the Tbilisi Court of Appeal overturned the decision of judge Volodymyr Khuchua, who confirmed the violation of the secrecy of voting in the parliamentary elections.

Deputies of the opposition coalitions "Unity — National Movement" and "For Change" in Georgia announced their withdrawal from the new parliament. They accuse the ruling party "Georgian Dream" of falsifications during the elections.

The head of the Central Election Commission Giorgi Kalandarishvili officially confirmed the victory of "Georgian Dream". Then the representative of CEC from the opposition "United National Movement" Davyd Kirtadze splashed black paint on him.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili will appeal to the Constitutional Court on November 19 to challenge the results of the parliamentary elections.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.