MPs Dmytruk and Odarchenko were expelled from the committees of the Verkhovna Rada

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) supported Resolution No. 12099, according to which MPs Artem Dmytruk and Andriy Odarchenko are excluded from parliamentary committees.

245 MPs voted pro, the MP from the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reports.

The MP from "Servant of the People" Artem Dmytruk is excluded from the position of a member of the Committee on Law Enforcement Activities. The MP from "Servant of the People" Andriy Odarchenko — from the position of a member of the Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy.

Dmytrukʼs case

On August 25, the MP Artem Dmytruk was informed of suspicion due to attacks on a law enforcement officer and a military officer. A few hours before that, information appeared in the media that Dmytruk had illegally left the country. The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has started an investigation into how the MP Dmytruk left Ukraine and who helped him.

Artem Dmytruk.

On August 29, he was declared internationally wanted, and the court in absentia chose a preventive measure for the MP. Dmytruk himself said on September 24 that he was detained in Great Britain and that a court hearing had already taken place in his case. On September 26, the prosecutorʼs office announced that they had established the whereabouts of the MP Dmytruk and were preparing documents for his extradition.

Odarchenkoʼs case

In November 2023, the MP Andriy Odarchenko was informed of the suspicion of an attempt to bribe the then head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of the Infrastructure of Ukraine Mustafa Nayem. It is about a bribe in Bitcoin cryptocurrency equivalent to $50 000. During the day, the Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) chose a preventive measure for the MP in the form of detention with an alternative bail of UAH 15 million. A bail was paid for Odarchenko.

Andriy Odarchenko.

In September 2024, Odarchenko did not appear before HACC and did not report the reasons. Odarchenkoʼs lawyers also did not know where he was and emphasized that they had no contact with him. Because of this, the Special Anti-corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) initiated the recovery of the bail given to the MP from the state income, and declared him wanted. SAP assumed that Odarchenko could go abroad through the Transcarpathian region, because he allegedly had a close relationship with former head of the Transcarpathian Regional Military Administration Viktor Mykyta, who was recently appointed deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The prosecutorʼs office believes that Odarchenko illegally crossed the border with Romania and asked for asylum.

