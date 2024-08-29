The MP Artem Dmytruk was declared an international wanted man

The MP Artem Dmytruk was declared internationally wanted.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

He is suspected of assaulting a law enforcement officer and another man and attempting to steal a firearm.

According to the investigation, in Odesa Dmytruk, together with several people, attacked a law enforcement officer, injured him and tried to steal a weapon. His actions were classified as the intentional infliction by a group of people of a law enforcement officer of minor bodily injuries in connection with the performance of his official duties and the theft of a firearm by a group of people.

The investigation also established that when the suspect was in Kyiv, during an argument with a military man, he hit him several times, in particular on the head. The soldier has moderate injuries. In this situation, Dmytrukʼs actions were classified as intentional infliction of moderate bodily harm and gross violation of public order on the grounds of clear disrespect for society with particular audacity.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating how the peopleʼs deputy left Ukraine. The media say that he crossed the border with Moldova on foot, and then flew to Rome.