The MP Artem Dmytruk claims that he posted bail for a UOC MP monk who was detained for justifying Russia

Today, February 15, the MP Artem Dmytruk posted a bond for the monk of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, Archdeacon of the UOC MP Pavlo (Muzychuk). A resident of Lavra was previously detained on suspicion of justifying Russiaʼs armed aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by Dmytruk himself. Referring to Dmytrukʼs words, the press service of the UOC MP also published information about the bail.

As a preventive measure, the court set the monk a bail of 121 000 hryvnias and ordered him to wear an electronic bracelet. Dmytruk claims that it was he who paid the deposit.

SBU searched the cleric on February 9. According to the investigation, the person involved is one of the closest associates of Metropolitan Pavel (Lebid) and is involved in the organization of mass provocations in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in the spring of 2023. Also, SBU writes, under the guise of protests, he shook up the "social and political situation" in Kyiv and coordinated his actions with the blogger Anatoly Sharyi, who is suspected of treason. He faces up to 5 years in prison with confiscation of property.