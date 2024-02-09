SBU declared the suspicion of a cleric of the UOC MP who organized provocations in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) searched the cleric of the UOC MP. According to the investigation, the suspect is one of the closest associates of Metropolitan Pavel (Lebed) and is involved in the organization of mass provocations in the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra in the spring of 2023.

Under the guise of protests, he shook up the "social and political situation" in Kyiv and coordinated his actions with blogger Anatoliy Shariy, who is suspected of treason. The latter advised the hierodeacon on how to shoot provocative videos. The materials were immediately picked up by Russian TV channels.

During the searches, computer equipment, more than ten phones and almost 300 SIM cards were seized from the cleric. On the basis of the received materials, the investigators of the Security Service notified the suspect of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

Now he faces up to 5 years in prison with confiscation of property.