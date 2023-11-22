The court took Andriy Odarchenko, a peopleʼs deputy from “Servant of the People”, into custody

The higher anti-corruption court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention of Peopleʼs Deputy from the "Servant of the People" Andriy Odarchenko, who is suspected of trying to bribe the head of the State Rehabilitation Department, Mustafa Nayem. He has the right to make a deposit of 15 million hryvnias.

The correspondent of "Suspilne" and the press service of NABU reported this from the courtroom.

At the hearing, the prosecutor read an excerpt of Odarchenkoʼs phone conversation with Nayem, to whom Odarchenko allegedly offered a bribe in cryptocurrency. For this, the peopleʼs deputy wanted to receive money from the fund for liquidation of the consequences of the war for the repair of the State Biotechnology University in Kharkiv, where he was the rector.

Odarchenko himself assures that he did not offer a bribe, and Nayem himself allegedly asked him to teach him how to use a crypto wallet.

Odarchenkoʼs lawyer stated that all the evidence is artificially created: "If every day they detain a deputy, or even two, then who will vote in the Council?".