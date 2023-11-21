NABU exposed an attempt to bribe a top official of the Ministry of Reconstruction with apartments. Two people were suspected

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs (SAP) Office exposed the owner of a private company in an attempt to bribe a top official of the Ministry of Reconstruction.

This was reported by the NABU press service.

According to the investigation, the businessman offered the official an apartment in his new building with a total area of more than 5 200 square meters. The approximate price of all apartments is 170 million hryvnias. For this, the official had to leave in force the agreements concluded with the company on the construction of housing complexes on the lands of the Ministry of Reconstruction, as well as help with permits.

The real estate was to be issued to a trusted person of a top official. At the time of the disclosure, the suspects managed to arrange 15 apartments in the capital.

Suspicions were reported to the businessman and the head of the state-owned enterprise with which the company concluded the above-mentioned agreements.

Everything points to the fact that they tried to bribe the head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure Mustafa Nayem. He helped the investigation together with the Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov. NABU indicates it as an indictment.