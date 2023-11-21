NABU exposed the MP for an attempt to bribe a high-ranking official of the Ministry of Reconstruction. It is about Serhiy Labazyuk

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) declared the suspicion to the MP, who is also the owner of a large construction and agricultural business. According to the investigation, he tried to bribe a high-ranking official of the Ministry of Reconstruction.

This was reported by the NABU press service.

Law enforcement officers claim that in August 2023, he asked to give his company contracts for the reconstruction of infrastructure facilities worth a billion hryvnias. For this, he promised a "reward" in the amount of 3-5% of the value of each contract. The peopleʼs deputy involved the director of the company in the scheme.

After receiving 50 million hryvnias for a contract for the restoration of a destroyed bridge in one of the regions of Ukraine, the deputy, through a proxy, transferred the promised interest of $150 000 to a high-ranking official of the State Reconstruction Agency, who warned the law enforcement officers about the bribery attempt in advance.

Presumably, itʼs about Mustafa Nayem, who on November 21 helped NABU to catch Andriy Odarchenko, a MP from the "Servants of the People" faction, on a bribe offer.

The NABU does not name this MP-businessman, but the anti-corruption organization Transparency International Ukraine writes that it is about Serhiy Labazyuk from the group "For the Future". The MP from "European Solidarity" Oleksiy Honcharenko also writes that it is Labazyuk. He handed over the money in the parking lot of one of the supermarkets in Kyiv. The money was in a Chinese casket.