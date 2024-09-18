The MP Andriy Odarchenko illegally left the country — SAP initiates the announcement of his wanted status

The MP from "Servant of the People" Andriy Odarchenko, who is suspected of trying to bribe the ex-head of State Reconstruction Mustafa Nayem, did not appear in court and illegally left the country. SAP initiates a wanted announcement.

This was reported to SAP and NABU.

SAP does not specify the name of the MP, but it follows from the details of the case that it is about Odarchenko.

The MP Andriy Odarchenko.

According to SAP, on September 18, the peopleʼs deputy did not appear before the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) and neither the court nor the prosecutor informed the reasons for his non-appearance. Odarchenkoʼs lawyers also do not know where he is now, and emphasize the lack of contact with him.

Because of this, SAP initiated the collection from the state income of the pledge assigned to the peopleʼs deputy, and declared him wanted. The court decided to forcefully bring Odarchenko to the next court session — September 19 at 08:00.

At the same time, NABU claims that Odarchenko violated the procedural obligations assigned to him and illegally crossed the border.

Earlier, SAP assumed that Odarchenko could go abroad through the Transcarpathian region, because he allegedly had a close relationship with Viktor Mykyta, the former head of the Transcarpathian region — he was recently appointed deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. The anti-corruption center wrote that today Odarchenko did not appear at the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada. However, his defense indicated that the reasons for Odarchenkoʼs non-appearance could be valid.

Odarchenkoʼs case

On November 21, 2023, the MP Andriy Odarchenko was informed of the suspicion of an attempt to bribe the then head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of the Infrastructure of Ukraine Mustafa Nayem. It is about a bribe in Bitcoin cryptocurrency equivalent to $50 000.

According to the investigation, the MP offered a bribe for the adoption by the interdepartmental working group of a decision on the allocation of funds from the fund for the elimination of the consequences of armed aggression to repair the buildings of the university in which the peopleʼs elected official holds the position of rector (the contract has already been terminated). Odarchenko is named the rector of the State Biotechnology University.

Already on November 22, HACC of Ukraine chose a precautionary measure for the MP in the form of detention with an alternative bail of 15 million hryvnias. And on November 24, Odarchenko was bailed.