The government dismissed the head of the Transcarpathian RSA and appointed the acting head of the Ministry of Reintegration

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the dismissal of Viktor Mykyta from the position of head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Adminisration (RSA), and also temporarily assigned the duties of the minister for the reintegration of temporarily occupied territories to Anatoliy Stelmakh.

This was reported by the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

Viktor Mykyta was appointed to the position of head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration on December 9, 2021. At that time, he was an active employee of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Transcarpathian media wrote that Colonel Mykyta was the deputy head of the SBU department in Transcarpathian region, and later moved to a similar position in the Central Office of SBU. He comes from Transcarpathia.

Victor Mykyta

From January 12, 2022 until todayʼs appointment, Anatoliy Stelmakh worked as the Deputy Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine. Before that, he was the head of the Information Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, has the military rank of "reserve colonel", and is a member of the National Union of Journalists.

Anatoliy Stelmakh

The former Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk resigned and was supported by the Verkhovna Rada.

The day before, on September 5, personnel reshuffles took place in the government. All appointments are detailed here.