The EBRD will allocate €300 million to support the Ukrainian energy industry

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is accumulating €300 million to support Ukraineʼs energy sector, which is suffering from Russian attacks. The relevant memorandum was signed today by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and the president of the bank Odile Renaud-Basso.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Shmyhal.

The funds will go to state energy companies for the restoration of generating capacities and infrastructure, as well as for the construction of a new decentralized generation.

"This support will help in the realization of our goal — to ensure a stable and uninterrupted electricity supply to the entire territory of Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

In total, the EBRD has already provided €4 billion in financing to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

What about the Ukrainian energy industry

During the massive shelling of Ukraine on the night of April 11, the Russians completely destroyed the Trypilska TPP in the city of Ukrainka, Kyiv region. Therefore, PJSC "Centerenergo" lost 100% of generation. It includes:

The Zmiivska TPP in the Kharkiv region (destroyed by the Russians);

The Trypilska TPP in the Kyiv region (destroyed by the Russians);

The Vuhlehirska TPP in the Donetsk region (captured by the Russians).

On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv then. Among other things, the occupiers hit the Dnipro HPP. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage.

After that, the Russians attacked critical infrastructure several more times. On the night of May 8, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. The targets were electricity generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia regions. Then two HPPs were taken out of operation.

The attacks led to a lack of own electricity generation, and the situation was complicated by weather conditions. In addition, Ukraine lacks electricity imports for the current level of consumption. Because of all this, schedules of blackouts began to be introduced.

At the same time, on May 28, the repair of the next unit of the NPP was completed — it will add 1 000 MW of power to the power system. The government explained that thanks to two NPP power units being out of repair, as well as solar generation, the lights were not turned off for several days.