Light limits will be in effect throughout Ukraine tomorrow

Tomorrow, June 2, limits on electricity consumption for the population and industry will apply throughout Ukraine.

This was reported to Ukrenergo.

The limits will be valid from 01:00 to 05:00 and from 19:00 to 00:00. If they are exceeded, the lights will be turned off.

At the same time, it will not affect critical infrastructure.

Information about when exactly there will be outages in one or another region can be found in the consumerʼs account, on the official websites of oblenergo, as well as on their pages in social networks.

What about energy

During the massive shelling of Ukraine on the night of April 11, the Russians completely destroyed the Trypil TPP in the city of Ukrainka, Kyiv region. Therefore, PJSC "Centrenergo" lost 100% of generation. It includes:

Zmiivska TPP in Kharkiv Oblast (destroyed by the Russians);

Trypilskaya TPP in Kyiv region (destroyed by the Russians);

Uglehirskaya TPP in Donetsk region (captured by the Russians).

On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv then. Among other things, the occupiers hit the Dniprovskaya HPP, but there is no threat of a dam breach. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage.

After that, the Russians attacked critical infrastructure several more times. On the night of May 8 , Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. The targets were electricity generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia regions. Then two HPPs were taken out of operation.

The attacks led to a lack of own electricity generation, and the situation was complicated by weather conditions. In addition, Ukraine did not have enough electricity imports for the current level of consumption. Because of all this, schedules of blackouts began to be introduced.

At the same time, on May 28 , the repair of the next unit of the NPP was completed — it will add 1,000 MW of power to the power system. The government explained that thanks to the completion of two NPP power units from repair, as well as solar generation, the lights were not turned off for several days. At the same time, the authorities are still calling for economical use of electricity, otherwise Ukrenergo will be forced to return to blackout schedules.