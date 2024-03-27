Slovenia joined the Czech initiative to purchase shells from Ukraine

Slovenia will support the Czech Republicʼs initiative to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine outside the European Union.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky, during a visit to Ljubljana, Radio Prague International reports.

The minister did not name a specific amount, but Slovenian media reports that the government can allocate one million euros.

At the same time, Austria refused to join the initiative due to its military neutrality, said the head of diplomacy there, Alexander Shallenberg.

A meeting of foreign ministers of the Central 5 informal group was held in Ljubljana the day before, in which the Austrian, Czech, Hungarian, Slovenian and Slovak parties took part. They discussed, in particular, Ukraine. Slovenia plans to continue helping Kyiv in reconstruction, demining, rehabilitation and psychosocial assistance to children and families.