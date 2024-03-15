Portugal will allocate €100 million to the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine

Portugal will provide €100 million for the purchase of large-caliber artillery ammunition as part of a corresponding Czech initiative.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Defense of Portugal.

The support provided under this joint initiative complements the military assistance that Portugal has been providing to Ukraine "since the first hour of the Russian invasion."

The Ministry of Defense was reminded that Portugal supplied with: Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine; more than 40 M113 armored personnel carriers and medical versions of these vehicles; artillery ammunition and light ammunition; howitzers and various weapons; speed boats and unmanned aerial vehicles; medical and sanitary facilities, as well as means of communication; generators for electricity production; clothing, uniforms and individual combat equipment.