The Netherlands will hand over a new package of military aid to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive new military aid from the Netherlands. It will include, in particular, high-speed and maneuverable vessels, namely: rubber, patrol and combat boats.
The press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands writes about this.
The country is also investing €250 million in the Czech initiative to order artillery shells for Ukraine in the short term.
In total, the Netherlands will transfer 14 rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIBs), 8 paramilitary river patrol boats and CB90 gunboats.
Since December 2023, the Netherlands has already transferred various types of ammunition, radar systems and weapons such as rifles and machine guns to Ukraine. In addition, field hospitals, tents and accessories, generators and numerous medical supplies went to Ukraine.
In his address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced a new package of military support from the Netherlands and added that the Netherlands is actively helping with air defense and the F-16 Coalition.
- On this day, March 1, Ukraine and the Netherlands signed a ten-year security agreement.
- The other day, the Netherlands ordered DITA self-propelled guns, T-72EA tanks and MP-2 anti-aircraft guns for Ukraine. On February 27, the Netherlands announced that it would allocate €100 million for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine outside the EU.
- On February 17, the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, said that the Czech Republic had found the sources of almost 800,000 ammunitions outside the EU countries. The country can deliver them to Ukraine in "a matter of weeks", but will seek financing for this. Some EU countries, in particular France, have previously demanded that any EU funds spent on arming Ukraine be invested in European defense production. So they wanted to expand the limited production capabilities of the continent.