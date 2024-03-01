The Netherlands will hand over a new package of military aid to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive new military aid from the Netherlands. It will include, in particular, high-speed and maneuverable vessels, namely: rubber, patrol and combat boats.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands writes about this.

The country is also investing €250 million in the Czech initiative to order artillery shells for Ukraine in the short term.

In total, the Netherlands will transfer 14 rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIBs), 8 paramilitary river patrol boats and CB90 gunboats.

Since December 2023, the Netherlands has already transferred various types of ammunition, radar systems and weapons such as rifles and machine guns to Ukraine. In addition, field hospitals, tents and accessories, generators and numerous medical supplies went to Ukraine.

In his address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced a new package of military support from the Netherlands and added that the Netherlands is actively helping with air defense and the F-16 Coalition.