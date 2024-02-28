The Netherlands ordered DITA self-propelled guns, T-72EA tanks and MP-2 anti-aircraft guns for Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands has announced an order for military equipment for Ukraine.

Two Czech manufacturers ordered 9 of the latest DITA self-propelled artillery installations, which have an improved control system and fire 155-mm ammunition at a distance of up to 39 kilometers.

The Czech Republic also ordered 100 MP-2 anti-aircraft guns, and together with the USA and Denmark, 100 modernized T-72EA tanks. All this will be handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.