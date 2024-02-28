The Netherlands ordered DITA self-propelled guns, T-72EA tanks and MP-2 anti-aircraft guns for Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands has announced an order for military equipment for Ukraine.
Two Czech manufacturers ordered 9 of the latest DITA self-propelled artillery installations, which have an improved control system and fire 155-mm ammunition at a distance of up to 39 kilometers.
The Czech Republic also ordered 100 MP-2 anti-aircraft guns, and together with the USA and Denmark, 100 modernized T-72EA tanks. All this will be handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- On February 23, the Netherlands announced the signing of a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine, which provides for powerful military assistance. Ukraine has already signed such agreements with Great Britain, France, Germany, Denmark, Italy and Canada.
- On February 27, the Netherlands announced that it would allocate €100 million for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine outside the EU.